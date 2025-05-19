ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shoplifter Didn’t Know The Sheriff Was Right There

A man who reportedly tried to leave a local store over the weekend without paying for some items didn’t know Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley happened to be shopping in…

Mary Liz Nolan
Shoplifter arrested at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road by Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley

Sheriff Eugene Brantley Chases and Arrests Shoplifter

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

A man who reportedly tried to leave a local store over the weekend without paying for some items didn't know Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley happened to be shopping in the same place.

Both were at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road late Friday afternoon.

The store's Loss Prevention Manager, Crystal Halford, said she saw a shopper leave the store without paying for the merchandise and notified Brantley.

"Without hesitation, Sheriff Brantley pursued the individual on foot, apprehending him on a side street near the east side of the store," said Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Two responding deputies took custody of the suspect, John Henebery, minutes later. He was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

"It's all in a day's work," said Brantley.

The incident highlights the sheriff's "hands-on" approach to law enforcement.

"The men and women working the streets deal with this type of crime every day. So when I have the opportunity to be involved and prevent crime or apprehend someone breaking the law, that's what I do," said Brantley.

He added that he is dedicated to making the community safer and will continue to lead by example.

"We must bring safety and security back to the street of Augusta, Georgia...one day at a time," he said.

Richmond CountyShoppingWalmart
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Rising gas prices are not expected to keep people from traveling this Memorial Day weekend
WGACRising Gas Prices Aren’t Expected To Keep People Home Memorial Day WeekendMary Liz Nolan
One dead in vehicle crash and fire in Beech Island as the driver was fleeing from a traffic stop
WGACOne Teen Dead In Vehicle Crash And Fire While Fleeing From Deputies In Aiken CountyMary Liz Nolan
RIchmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley presents check to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes from charity motorcycle ride
WGACRichmond County Sheriff Presents Check From Fundraiser to Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth HomesMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect