Shoplifter Didn’t Know The Sheriff Was Right There

A man who reportedly tried to leave a local store over the weekend without paying for some items didn't know Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley happened to be shopping in the same place.

Both were at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road late Friday afternoon.

The store's Loss Prevention Manager, Crystal Halford, said she saw a shopper leave the store without paying for the merchandise and notified Brantley.

"Without hesitation, Sheriff Brantley pursued the individual on foot, apprehending him on a side street near the east side of the store," said Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Two responding deputies took custody of the suspect, John Henebery, minutes later. He was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

"It's all in a day's work," said Brantley.

The incident highlights the sheriff's "hands-on" approach to law enforcement.

"The men and women working the streets deal with this type of crime every day. So when I have the opportunity to be involved and prevent crime or apprehend someone breaking the law, that's what I do," said Brantley.

He added that he is dedicated to making the community safer and will continue to lead by example.