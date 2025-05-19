Rising Gas Prices Aren’t Expected To Keep People Home Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend. It's the unofficial start of summer. Many students are out of school for summer and it's time to hit the road for some fun and relaxation. And for many, the cost of traveling doesn't seem to matter.

AAA Auto Club is predicting over 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this weekend, about 1.4 million more than expected last year.

If you don't like crowds, you might want to avoid heading to Orlando, Seattle, New York City, Las Vegas, Miami and San Francisco. They're expected to be among the most popular Memorial Day Weekend destinations.

Transportation data firm INRIX suggests leaving Thursday before noon, if you're driving, to avoid the worst traffic.

For those taking a road trip, take your patience with you. At least 87% of the Memorial Day weekend travelers are expected to drive to their destination. That means roads and interstates are going to be crowded. Airports are expected to be busy too, with Friday expected to be the busiest day for travel.

Tickets aren't cheap though. Domestic flights are expected to be 2% more than last year, with the average round trip ticket costing $850.

Even though those on the road will have to deal with traffic congestion, there seem to be more pros than cons. "You leave whenever you want. You can pack as much as you want in the car, and make stops along the way," said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

Georgia and South Carolina Gas Prices

Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina have gone up as much as a nickel a gallon in the last week, but the good news is fuel is a lot cheaper this Memorial Day weekend than last.

Georgia Gas Prices:

Average price today: $2.91 a gallon

Average price last week: $2.88 a gallon

Average price last year: $3.38 a gallon

South Carolina Gas Prices:

Average price today: $2.77 a gallon

Average price last week: $2.72 a gallon

Average price last year: $3.20 a gallon

"Nationwide, a surge in gas demand coupled with the climbing cost of crude oil has pushed prices higher at the pumps," said Montrae Waiters, AAA Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Waiters said that means travelers can expect an increase in gas prices as Memorial Day weekend approaches.