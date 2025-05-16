One Teen Dead In Vehicle Crash And Fire While Fleeing From Deputies In Aiken County

It started out as a traffic stop in Beech Island Thursday night and ended when the driver took off and crashed while trying to flee from authorities.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding around 8:30 p.m. on Sheraton Drive, near Atomic Road.

When the deputy asked for the driver's license, he said he didn't have one. The deputy said he then instructed the driver to turn the vehicle off and hand him the keys.

The driver took off instead, heading toward Old Jackson Highway. Two deputies made an attempt to catch up with the suspect's vehicle, but never did.

"The deputy attempted to catch up with the suspect vehicle, but lost sight of it, and terminated the pursuit. As the deputy approached the intersection of Sheraton Drive and Old Jackson Highway near the entrance to Kimberly Clark, the deputy located the vehicle involved in a collision and was on fire," said Major Jason Griffin.

A female in the vehicle managed to get out and tried to run from the scene, but was apprehended.

Griffin said there were 3 others in the burning vehicle. One of the 3 was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 16-year-old Jaquavis Baptiste of Elko, South Carolina. The driver and one other passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions and names have not been released.

"Multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle," said Griffin.