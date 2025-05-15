Aiken County Schools Benefit From SRP Debit Card Program

ContestsEvents
On Tuesday, May 13, SRP Federal Credit Union presented a check to the Aiken County Public School District during a Board of Education meeting. The check totaled over $290,000 and will benefit nine Aiken County schools. The funds were raised through a special debit card program offered through SRP Federal Credit Union.

SRP Federal Credit Union's program offers an SRP Affinity Debit Card. When member used their Affinity card, donations are made to the corresponding school. The program was founded in 2018 and has provided more than $2 million for 46 schools across eight counties in the CSRA.

“SRP Federal Credit Union continues to be an extraordinary partner in public education. The success of the Affinity Debit Card Program has far exceeded our expectations, providing our high schools with the resources to fund specialized needs that enhance campus culture and support students, teachers, staff, and families,” said Dr. Corey Murphy, Superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.

The nine Aiken County schools benefitting from the SRP debit card program include:

  • Aiken County Career Technology Center
  • Aiken High School
  • Aiken Scholars Academy
  • Midland Valley High School
  • North Augusta High School
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
  • Silver Bluff High School
  • South Aiken High School
  • Wagener-Salley High School

Usage Of Funds

Each school has full discretion on how funds are used. This allows them to utilize funds to address the most important needs. In past years, schools have used funds for technology upgrades, student incentives, teacher certifications, school equipment, team uniforms, and more.

This year's donation total was $290,019.25, which Shana Reid, Chief Development Officer of SRP Federal Credit Union, call a milestone donation. She credits the commitment of the members to supporting local schools with their everyday spending.

The credit union's community involvement has earned recognition. Local business organizations named SRP the top large company of the year for its positive community impact.

