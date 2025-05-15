Richmond County Sheriff Presents Check From Fundraiser to Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office hosted the Charity Motorcycle Ride April 19 with proceeds earmarked for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes organization that provides help to the state's most at-risk youth.

The non-profit organization was established in 1960 amid growing concerns about the number of abandoned, neglected, and abused children across the state.

Georgia sheriffs wanted to create a nurturing home environment where children could grow into mature, successful adults.

The first home, the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch near Hahira, has now grown into five full-time residential campuses for both boys and girls.

Today, Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley presented a $4,000 check to Terry Norris, President of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. The money was raised from the Charity Motorcycle Ride in Augusta last month and will be used to support programs at the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes.

Children living in the homes attend public schools while also receiving:

Life Skills Training-Cooking, cleaning, and money managment

Educational Support-Tutoring, scholarship assistance and summer learning opportunities

Recreational Opportunities-School extracurricular activities, camping, sporting events and field trips.

"These youth homes reflect the very best of what law enforcement can do for our communities-offering support, hope, and a future to children who need it most," said Brantley.

Brantley says he is committed to supporting youth initiatives and making a positive difference in the state's most vulnerable children.

In presenting the donation check today Brantley said, "We are honored to contribute to a program that continues to change lives across Georgia."