Richmond County Sheriff Presents Check From Fundraiser to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes

Mary Liz Nolan
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office hosted the Charity Motorcycle Ride April 19 with proceeds earmarked for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes organization that provides help to the state's most at-risk youth.

The non-profit organization was established in 1960 amid growing concerns about the number of abandoned, neglected, and abused children across the state.

Georgia sheriffs wanted to create a nurturing home environment where children could grow into mature, successful adults.

The first home, the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch near Hahira, has now grown into five full-time residential campuses for both boys and girls.

Today, Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley presented a $4,000 check to Terry Norris, President of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. The money was raised from the Charity Motorcycle Ride in Augusta last month and will be used to support programs at the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes.

Children living in the homes attend public schools while also receiving:

  • Life Skills Training-Cooking, cleaning, and money managment
  • Educational Support-Tutoring, scholarship assistance and summer learning opportunities
  • Recreational Opportunities-School extracurricular activities, camping, sporting events and field trips.

"These youth homes reflect the very best of what law enforcement can do for our communities-offering support, hope, and a future to children who need it most," said Brantley.

Brantley says he is committed to supporting youth initiatives and making a positive difference in the state's most vulnerable children.

In presenting the donation check today Brantley said, "We are honored to contribute to a program that continues to change lives across Georgia."

You can learn more about Georgia Sheriff's Youth Home as well as how to donate at www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org.

Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
