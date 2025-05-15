ContestsEvents
Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Expedia Cruises of Augusta
You're invited! Expedia Cruises of Augusta's Princess 3-Day Sale Event is on Thursday, June 12th at 6 pm in the Publix Shopping Center on 403 Furys Ferry Road.

Come by to speak to a Princess representative about the amazing features you can enjoy on Princess Cruises. Door prizes! Beverages and snacks provided! Come hear about their BIGGEST sale of the year with Princess Cruises, which runs for just 72 hours! This is one of Expedia Cruises of Augusta's BOLDEST OFFERS EVER and is exclusively available through your local Expedia Cruises of Augusta Vacation Consultant! Discover from the Princess representative Princess Cruises’ breathtaking itineraries in 2025 and beyond, the experience of cruising with Princess - touchless embarkation, keyless entry, on-demand food and drink delivery, and more, plus the exclusive values you can access on Princess Cruises during their 3-Day Sale. Click here to learn more.

