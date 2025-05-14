Thunder Over Evans Celebrates Armed Forces Day This Weekend

It's a spectacular celebration of Armed Forces Day like no other in the Augusta area. Thunder Over Evans features an incredible fireworks display that caps off an evening of live music and over 40 food vendors at Evans Towne Center Park this Saturday, May 17.

The annual event started as Thunder Over Augusta in 2008 as a tribute to the nation's military. It started out downtown, but eventually moved to Evans where event organizers said they were able to have the festivities in one central location.

Over the years, entertainment has included performances from actor/entertainer Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, motocross stunt shows, skydivers, aircraft flyovers, and the incredible Verge Aero drone show.

This year, gates open at Evans Towne Center Park at 5:30 p.m.

There's a military salute at 6:00 with the Posting of the Colors, a message from the Fort Eisenhower Command, a Veteran's Procession and the National Anthem. That will be followed by music from west coast party band, The Party Crashers, at 7:15.

Then at roughly 9:15, sit back and be prepared to be wowed by one of the biggest and most spectacular fireworks displays, now billed as one of the South's largest.

It's loud, it's bright, and it's a show you won't want to miss. In fact, tens of thousands come to the free of event every year.

It's a "Thank you for your service," tribute that area residents look forward to each and every year.

At 9:45 p.m. there's a one-hour after party with the Party Crashers before the event ends.

Before You Go

No pets are allowed for the event. Also, tents, canopies and large coolers will not be permitted.

You can, however, bring chairs, blankets, ear protection and sunglasses (for possible debris).

For those who may suffer from PTSD or are known to have negative reactions to loud sounds or bright flashes of light, you're encouraged to leave before the fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.

For more information visit www.thunderoverevans.com.

Road Closures for Thunder Over Evans