ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Best Travel Activity in Georgia This Summer

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America…

Anne Erickson
Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the great state of Georgia.
Getty Images / seb_ra

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Georgia, her pick is visiting the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which is about two hours from Augusta. "It's a landscape of ancient and sacred grassy mounds, which are thought to have been built at least a thousand years ago," she notes in the story. "There's also a replica Earth Lodge, an exhibit-packed visitor centre and guided tours that take a deep dive into the region’s Native history and culture."

When it comes to the No. 1 tourist spot in the entire country, U.S. News ranks Glacier National Park in Montana as the top spot. "Glaciers are the main draw of this Montana national park, but its more than 700 lakes, three mountain ranges and multiple waterfalls are equally impressive," they mention. "Hiking is the most popular pastime for visitors thanks to the park's mix of easy trails like Rocky Point and challenging routes, such as Grinnell Glacier and the Highline Trail." So, get that on your bucket list.

Augusta
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Thunder Over Evans is this Saturday, May 17, at Evans Towne Center Park
WGACThunder Over Evans Celebrates Armed Forces Day This WeekendMary Liz Nolan
Augusta Among 3 Georgia Cities In Top 100 Places to Live in U.S.
Local NewsAugusta Among 3 Georgia Cities In Top 100 Places to Live in U.S.
Augusta Riverwalk is getting a new name
Local NewsHurricane Cleanup Continues: Augusta Riverwalk Temporarily ClosedCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect