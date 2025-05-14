The Best Travel Activity in Georgia This Summer

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Georgia, her pick is visiting the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which is about two hours from Augusta. "It's a landscape of ancient and sacred grassy mounds, which are thought to have been built at least a thousand years ago," she notes in the story. "There's also a replica Earth Lodge, an exhibit-packed visitor centre and guided tours that take a deep dive into the region’s Native history and culture."