Hurricane Cleanup Continues: Augusta Riverwalk Temporarily Closed

It has been nearly 8 months since Hurricane Helene hit the CSRA and caused major damage throughout the area, and yet, cleanup operations continue in various capacities. The latest area to be impacted is the Augusta Riverwalk.

According to the City of Augusta, the Augusta Riverwalk will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Wednesday, May 14th. The comprehensive cleanup operation following Hurricane Helene is expected to take approximately 2 weeks. During the cleanup process, the Saturday Market will not be impacted and will operate during its normal hours.

After the storm back in September, initial debris was removed from the Riverwalk shortly after; however, there are still some significant remnants. There are tree stumps, large limbs, and root balls that need to be safely removed. The removal and cleanup will require the use of specialized heavy equipment, which creates hazardous conditions for pedestrians and visitors to the Riverwalk.

“We understand the Riverwalk is a beloved destination for residents and visitors alike,” said Tameka Allen, County Administrator. “However, the safety of our community is our top priority. The scale and nature of this cleanup demand full access to the area without the risk of public interference or injury.”

The City asks for the public's patience and cooperation during the temporary closure. The Augusta Riverwalk is expected to reopen to the public the week of May 26th, weather permitting.

For the latest updates, visit the City of Augusta's website or follow them on Facebook and X.

