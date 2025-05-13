Appling Resident Gets Five-Figure Payday from Georgia Lottery Game

An Appling resident just hit the jackpot, literally, playing Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app.

The lucky winner will get $80,000 from the May 10 drawing of the Royal Jumbo Bucks game.

With Diggi Games, players have a chance to win anytime, anywhere in Georgia.

Winners in Georgia have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Diggi Games Winners From May:

A Stone Mountain player won $30,000 play 50x The Luck Linked Wins May 9

A Thomasville resident won $13,083 playing Elephant King Jackpots May 8

A player in Duluth won $10,000 playing 5 Card Poker May 8

A Jefferson resident won $10,000 playing Emoti Collect Vacation Riches May 11

Five-Figure Powerball Winner From Georgia May 12

A Georgia Lottery player won $50,000 in the May 12 Powerball drawing with a ticket that was purchased at Nallys in Buford. It matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, May 14, with an estimated jackpot of $106 million.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 at Georgia Lottery retailers across the state. Players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are in the state at the time of purchase, can buy tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm.

About the Georgia Lottery Corporation

All Georgia Lottery profits pay for specific educational programs in the state, including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia's Pre-K Program.