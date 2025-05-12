ContestsEvents
Heavy Rain Leads To Road Closures In Aiken

It was a rainy weekend and it looks like today is going to be a washout too. Heavy rain is expected Monday throughout the CSRA. with downpours already forcing officials…

Mary Liz Nolan
Heavy rain causes road closures in the Aiken area

Some Road Closures Announced Due to Flooding

It was a rainy weekend and it looks like today is going to be a washout too.

Heavy rain is expected Monday throughout the CSRA. with downpours already forcing officials in the Aiken area to close some roads temporarily.

Heavy Rain Closes Price Avenue and More

City of Aiken officials said Price Avenue between Whiskey Road and Two Notch Road is closed for the time being, due to flooding.

  • Augusta Road at Dunbar Street, closed due to flooding
  • New Holland Road at Farmfield Road, closed due to flooding.

Langley Area Hit by Overnight Storms

Heavy storms rolled through the Langley, South Carolina area overnight downing several trees and power lines.

High winds partially tore the roof off the town's water and sewer building, while the fire department's building reported damage to its doors.

Trees were down at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piney Heights Road, blocking traffic this morning. Trees were also reported down on Sudlow Lake Road.

At one point, Dominion Energy and Aiken Electric Cooperative reported scattered power outages with the warning today's weather conditions to lead to more.

A mid-morning social media post from Aiken Electric said, "Due to heavy rain and inclement weather, we may experience scattered outages throughout our service territories. Our linemen will continue to work safely towards 100% restoration in these conditions."

A large outage was reported by the utility company in the Edgefield District this morning after a tree fell and broke a utility pole.

The National Weather Service says periods of widespread heavy rain should be expected into early this evening. Strong to severe storms are also a possibility with 1 to 2 additional inches of rain possible.

Many Area School Systems Moving To E-Learning Day Wednesday Due To Weather: UpdateIsolated flash flooding and river flooding can also be expected, along with isolated damaging wind gusts.

Keep in mind the ground is already saturated, making trees with weakened roots in danger of being uprooted with more rain and damaging winds.

