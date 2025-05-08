ContestsEvents
School Year Ending Soon For CSRA Students; Graduations Scheduled

It’s May, so that means students are counting down the number of days until summer vacation begins. It’s also a challenging time for teachers as they try to keep students…

Mary Liz Nolan
School year ending soon for students in Columbia, Richmond and Aiken Counties

Congratulations Graduates!

It's May, so that means students are counting down the number of days until summer vacation begins.

It's also a challenging time for teachers as they try to keep students focused, complete any testing that still needs to be done and make sure students are ready to move on to the next level.

The last day of school varies by school district.

School Year End Dates

May 15:

  • SAIL--early release

May 21:

  • Lincoln County--early release
  • Columbia County--early release
  • McDuffie County--early release

May 22:

  • Augusta Christian
  • Augusta Prep--1/2 day

May 23:

  • Richmond County--early release

May 29:

  • Edgefield County--1/2 days 5/28 and the last day, May 29
  • Burke County--early release
  • Aiken County--1/2 days 5/28 and the last day, May 29

May 30:

  • St. Mary on the Hill--1/2 day
  • Fox Creek--1/2 days May 29 and the last day, May 30

High School Graduations:

Columbia County (All graduations to be held at Evans Towne Center Park)

May 21:

  • Evans High School--6:30 p.m.

May 22:

  • Greenbrier High School--9:00 a.m.
  • Harlem High School--6:30 p.m.

May 23:

  • Grovetown High School--9:00 a.m.
  • Lakeside High School--6:30 p.m.

Richmond County (All graduations to be held at the Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair Street, Augusta)

May 28:

  • Academy of Richmond County--8 a.m.
  • John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School--11 a.m.
  • Hephzibah High School--2:30 p.m.
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School--5:30 p.m.

May 29:

  • T.W. Josey High School--8 a.m.
  • Cross Creek High School--11 a.m.
  • Westside High School--2:30 p.m.
  • Glenn Hills HIgh School--5:30 p.m.

May 30:

  • Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School--8 a.m.
  • Butler High School--11 a.m.
  • Lucy C. Laney High School--2:30 p.m.

Aiken County Public Schools (All graduations to be held at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center)

May 28:

  • Aiken Scholars Academy--7:00 p.m.

May 29:

  • Silver Bluff High School--8:00 p.m.

May 30:

  • South Aiken High School--9:00 a.m.
  • Wagener-Salley High School--12:00 p.m.
  • Midland Valley High School--3:00 p.m.
  • North Augusta High School--7:00 p.m.

