ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FBI Arrests 205 People Nationwide For Child Sex Abuse, Including 3 In Augusta

Accused child sex abusers across the country have been taken into custody as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Operation Restore Justice, including three from Augusta. Paul Brown, Special…

Mary Liz Nolan
FBI arrests 205 people, including three in Augusta, for Child Sex Abuse crimes
Getty Images

Accused child sex abusers across the country have been taken into custody as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Operation Restore Justice, including three from Augusta.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI's Atlanta Field Office, said a total of 205 people were arrested and 115 children were rescued nationwide last week.

It was a coordinated effort by all 55 FBI field offices to coincide with the end of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Brown said the Atlanta Field Office charged 9 people as part of Operation Restore Justice. Five of those arrested were charged in Atlanta, 3 in Augusta, and 2 in the Rome area.

Names of those arrested have not been released yet.

FBI Arrests Took Several Days

The operation took place over the course of five days, from April 28 through May 1.

Charges for those arrested in Georgia ranged from Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material to Enticement of a Minor. One was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.

"This week's operation is just one chapter in a relentless, year-round effort that our dedicated agents are fully invested in. We will continue to leverage every tool and resource at our disposal to track down child predators and ensure they face justice," said Brown.

The FBI investigates cases through Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces located in each field office. That allows the FBI to combine resources with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

"The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims, especially child victims, and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

FBI Director Kash Patel said those who were just arrested committed various crimes that included the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minor, and child sex trafficking.

The FBI also partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which receives and shares tips about possible child sexual exploitation received through its 24-hour hotline.

To Report a Possible Child Sexual Exploitation Crime

  • Call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST
  • Report the tip online at www.missingkids.org.
AugustaChildrenFBI
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
The Best Georgia City to Find a Tech Job
Local NewsThe Best Georgia City to Find a Tech JobAnne Erickson
Deputy Brandon Sikes leaves a legacy of caring as he's laid to rest in Columbia County
WGACDeputy Brandon Sikes Legacy Was About Caring, Protecting And Serving OthersMary Liz Nolan
AccuWeather’s 2025 Georgia Summer Forecast Has Arrived
Local NewsAccuWeather’s 2025 Georgia Summer Forecast Has ArrivedAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect