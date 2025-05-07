FBI Arrests 205 People Nationwide For Child Sex Abuse, Including 3 In Augusta

Accused child sex abusers across the country have been taken into custody as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Operation Restore Justice, including three from Augusta.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI's Atlanta Field Office, said a total of 205 people were arrested and 115 children were rescued nationwide last week.

It was a coordinated effort by all 55 FBI field offices to coincide with the end of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Brown said the Atlanta Field Office charged 9 people as part of Operation Restore Justice. Five of those arrested were charged in Atlanta, 3 in Augusta, and 2 in the Rome area.

Names of those arrested have not been released yet.

FBI Arrests Took Several Days

The operation took place over the course of five days, from April 28 through May 1.

Charges for those arrested in Georgia ranged from Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material to Enticement of a Minor. One was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.

"This week's operation is just one chapter in a relentless, year-round effort that our dedicated agents are fully invested in. We will continue to leverage every tool and resource at our disposal to track down child predators and ensure they face justice," said Brown.

The FBI investigates cases through Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces located in each field office. That allows the FBI to combine resources with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

"The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims, especially child victims, and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

FBI Director Kash Patel said those who were just arrested committed various crimes that included the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minor, and child sex trafficking.

The FBI also partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which receives and shares tips about possible child sexual exploitation received through its 24-hour hotline.

To Report a Possible Child Sexual Exploitation Crime