Kimberly-Clark To Add 150 Jobs With Upcoming Expansion

Kimberly-Clark, well known for its personal care products including Kleenex, Huggies, Cottonelle and much more, is set to expand its manufacturing plant in Beech Island. The company is investing more…

Mary Liz Nolan
Kimberly-Clark expanding operations at the plant in Beech Island
Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark, well known for its personal care products including Kleenex, Huggies, Cottonelle and much more, is set to expand its manufacturing plant in Beech Island.

The company is investing more than $200 million to add 1.1 million square feet of space to its existing facility on Old Jackson Highway.

The expansion will allow Kimberly-Clark to streamline its distribution footprint, increasing the ability to ship directly from the plant in Beech Island.

Along with the expansion will be the creation of at least 150 new jobs.

"This investment represents the strong progress we are making on our end-to-end supply chain transformation. By bringing together manufacturing and distribution under one automated roof, we are building a more agile, responsive and resilient operating model that will enhance service levels for our retail partners. Beech Island is the largest facility in our manufacturing network, so this new investment will drive impact at scale," said Kimberly-Clark Chief Supply Chain Officer Tamera Fenske.

Company officials expect the new operations to be online in the second quarter of 2027.

Advanced robotics, artificial intelligence-powered logistics systems and high-density automated storage will make operations more efficient, according to a news release from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's office.

"Thanks to South Carolina's exceptional business climate, global leaders like Kimberly-Clark are finding lasting success in our state. The company's commitment to investing in South Carolina is truly something worth celebrating, and we congratulate Kimberly-Clark and Aiken County on this milestone," said McMaster.

Kimberly-Clark's Beech Island Plant the Largest in the Company

Kimberly-Clark is headquartered in Irving, Texas, but that's not its biggest facility.

The Beech Island manufacturing plant, which opened in 1968, is the company's largest globally now, even before the expansion.

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 40,000 people worldwide and about 2,000 in Beech Island.

Kimberly-Clark Career Opportunities

Those who are interested in joining the Kimberly-Clark team can visit the company's website and careers page at https://careers.kimberly-clark.com.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
