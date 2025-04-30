ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Funeral Procession Route For Deputy Brandon Sikes Announced

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26, when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop on I-20 eastbound, near…

Mary Liz Nolan
Funeral procession route for Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes announced

FUNERAL PROCESSION ROUTE FOR DEPUTY BRANDON SIKES

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26, when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop on I-20 eastbound, near the Belair Road exit.

The 31-year-old Sikes had been with the Sheriff's Office for 7 years. He leaves behind his wife, Amber, and their daughter, Lyndsey.

Sikes' funeral will be Monday, May 5, at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, starting at noon.

Funeral Procession Plans

  • Law enforcement agencies are expected to arrive at Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Home on Davis Road at approximately 10:30 am Monday.
  • The procession will begin from the funeral home at approximately 11:30 am.
  • The procession will travel down Davis Road, to Washington Road, then Ronald Reagan Drive

The Rev. John Kennedy will officiate the ceremony at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center at noon, with remarks from Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle

Outside after the service there will be a gun salute, followed by a flyover from the Georgia State patrol.

April 26 Traffic Stop that Led to Sikes' Death and Deputy Gavin White's Critical Injuries

Deputies Brandon Sikes and Gavin White pulled James Blake Montgomery over on I-20 near the Belair Road exit on April 26 around 6:30 pm. Montgomery was driving a motor home that was pulling a pickup truck.

The deputies told Montgomery he was being served with a temporary protective order related to a domestic violence case involving his estranged wife. He was told the order mandated he turn his guns over to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle said Montgomery was reportedly compliant and was told he was free to go.

But as Deputies Sikes and White turned to head back to their patrol cars, Montgomery opened fire, shooting both of them. Sikes died at the scene while White was rushed to Doctors Hospital where he was listed in critical injuries with gunshot wounds to the face after he was transferred to Wellstar MCG.

Two other deputies at the scene who returned fire are believed to have ended the shootout. Montgomery was later found dead in his motor home. Officials are waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether Montgomery was shot or turned the gun on himself.

Once inside the motor home, investigators found Montgomery had a stash of pipe bombs, handguns, ammunition and other paraphernalia.

Columbia CountyFuneral
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 2-May 4
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 2-May 4
Richmond County man taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home on Clark Street
WGACRichmond County Man Barricades Himself; SWAT Team CalledMary Liz Nolan
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes
WGACFuneral Arrangements for Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes AnnouncedMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect