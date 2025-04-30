Funeral Procession Route For Deputy Brandon Sikes Announced

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26, when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop on I-20 eastbound, near the Belair Road exit.

The 31-year-old Sikes had been with the Sheriff's Office for 7 years. He leaves behind his wife, Amber, and their daughter, Lyndsey.

Sikes' funeral will be Monday, May 5, at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, starting at noon.

Funeral Procession Plans

Law enforcement agencies are expected to arrive at Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Home on Davis Road at approximately 10:30 am Monday.

The procession will begin from the funeral home at approximately 11:30 am.

The procession will travel down Davis Road, to Washington Road, then Ronald Reagan Drive

The Rev. John Kennedy will officiate the ceremony at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center at noon, with remarks from Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle

Outside after the service there will be a gun salute, followed by a flyover from the Georgia State patrol.

April 26 Traffic Stop that Led to Sikes' Death and Deputy Gavin White's Critical Injuries

Deputies Brandon Sikes and Gavin White pulled James Blake Montgomery over on I-20 near the Belair Road exit on April 26 around 6:30 pm. Montgomery was driving a motor home that was pulling a pickup truck.

The deputies told Montgomery he was being served with a temporary protective order related to a domestic violence case involving his estranged wife. He was told the order mandated he turn his guns over to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle said Montgomery was reportedly compliant and was told he was free to go.

But as Deputies Sikes and White turned to head back to their patrol cars, Montgomery opened fire, shooting both of them. Sikes died at the scene while White was rushed to Doctors Hospital where he was listed in critical injuries with gunshot wounds to the face after he was transferred to Wellstar MCG.

Two other deputies at the scene who returned fire are believed to have ended the shootout. Montgomery was later found dead in his motor home. Officials are waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether Montgomery was shot or turned the gun on himself.