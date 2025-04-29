Richmond County Man Barricades Himself; SWAT Team Called

A federal fugitive is now in custody, but not without a standoff earlier today.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Clark Street, near Wood Street, at 7:15 a.m. to arrest 58-year-old James Jackson on federal charges.

Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, said Jackson was wanted for Federal Probation Violations related to multiple narcotics and weapons possession charges.

"Upon approach, the situation escalated into a barricaded subject incident, prompting the activation of the Richmond County SWAT Team for assistance," said Blanchard.

Blanchard said tear gas was deployed inside the home just after 8:00 a.m. and Jackson was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to narcotics and weapons possession charges, Blanchard said Jackson has a documented history of resisting and fleeing from law enforcement.

One other arrest was made at the scene.

Richmond County Deputies Make Second Arrest at the Scene

Blanchard said 40-year-old Monica Rihm was arrested for an order to show cause/probation violations in connection with a narcotics charge.

SWAT Team Called to Standoff Last Week in Richmond County

Less than a week ago, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the 1400 block of Hunter Street where 26-year-old Terrell Crawford was barricaded inside the home after spotting deputies approaching.

Nearby residents were evacuated briefly while SWAT negotiators talked Crawford into surrendering.