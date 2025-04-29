Funeral Arrangements for Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes Announced

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26, when he was shot and killed by James Blake Montgomery during a traffic stop on I-20.

Sikes and deputies Gavin White and Andrew Brown pulled Montgomery over in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Belair Road/Dyess Parkway exit around 6:24 p.m.

They had stopped Montgomery to serve a temporary protective order for a domestic violence case. The order included a mandate to turn all his guns over to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Montgomery was reportedly cooperative with deputies.

As deputies turned to head back to their vehicles, Montgomery fired shots that left Sikes dead and White critically injured. Brown escaped unharmed, but he and another deputy nearby returned fire. Montgomery was later found dead in the vehicle. An autopsy will confirm whether Montgomery was killed by the deputies or turned the gun on himself.

Once inside Montgomery's motor home, investigators found pipe bombs, including one rigged with a remote switch, weapons, ammunition, 4 propane tanks and other paraphernalia.

Information released after Saturday's incident revealed authorities had been notified of Montgomery's mental health issues and the belief he was always armed. His estranged wife had asked for the protective order in mid-April, fearing for her life after numerous threats. She had filed for divorce at the end of December. Montgomery and his wife shared one child together.

Funeral Arrangements for Sikes

The funeral for Deputy Brandon Sikes will be held Monday, May 5, at 12:00 pm at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans with Rev. John Kennedy officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors at 214 Davis Road in Augusta is handling the arrangements.

The 31-year-old Sikes is survived by his wife, Amber, who is also employed by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and their daughter.

Sikes had been employed by the Sheriff's Office since 2018, having worked in the Special Operations Division. Prior to that, he served his country as a United States Army combat medic