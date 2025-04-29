ContestsEvents
Fallen Deputy Brandon Sikes – Funeral Arrangements Announced

Cody
Funeral Arrangements for Deputy Brandon Sikes
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Brandon Sikes was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26. His funeral arrangements have now been announced, with Thomas Poteet & Sons handling the final arrangements.

Deputy Sikes' funeral service will be held at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 5, at 12 p.m. with Rev. John Kenney officiating. The family asks that donations be made to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation in Deputy Sikes' honor.

Deputy Sikes was 31 and is survived by his wife Amber and his daughter Lyndsey. Prior to his law enforcement career, Deputy Sikes served as a United States Army combat medic. He joined the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in 2018 and served the community for seven years.

Read Sikes' full obituary here.

Columbia CountyCSRA Crime
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
