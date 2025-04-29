Fallen Deputy Brandon Sikes – Funeral Arrangements Announced
Deputy Brandon Sikes was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26. His funeral arrangements have now been announced, with Thomas Poteet & Sons handling the final arrangements….
Deputy Brandon Sikes was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 26. His funeral arrangements have now been announced, with Thomas Poteet & Sons handling the final arrangements.
Deputy Sikes' funeral service will be held at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 5, at 12 p.m. with Rev. John Kenney officiating. The family asks that donations be made to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation in Deputy Sikes' honor.
Deputy Sikes was 31 and is survived by his wife Amber and his daughter Lyndsey. Prior to his law enforcement career, Deputy Sikes served as a United States Army combat medic. He joined the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in 2018 and served the community for seven years.
Read Sikes' full obituary here.