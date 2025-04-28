Walk-In Wednesday Job Fair – Richmond County School System
The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is inviting job seekers to explore career opportunities within the district during its Walk-In Wednesday job fair, scheduled for this Wednesday, April 30.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the National Hills Learning Center, located at 1215 Northwood Road in Augusta. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss a variety of open positions across the school system.
“Joining the Richmond County School System means becoming part of a team deeply committed to empowering every learner, every day,” said Dr. Melissa Shepard, Chief Human Resources Officer for RCSS. “That commitment extends to both our students and our professionals. We’re proud to offer rewarding careers with competitive benefits, opportunities for growth, and a collaborative culture where every employee helps shape the future of our 28,000 students.”
Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to connect directly with hiring teams. Teaching positions from pre-K and up are available, along with sports coaching, information technology jobs, maintenance, and transportation careers.
A full list of available positions can be found at rcboe.info/Work4RCSS.