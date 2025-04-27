Columbia County Deputy Shot and Killed Identified In I-20 Traffic Stop; Injured Deputy In Critical Condition

Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle held a news conference this afternoon to give an update on a traffic stop on I-20 Saturday evening that left one deputy dead and another in critical condition.

Whittle said Deputies Brandon Sikes and Gavin White approached a motor home pulling a truck on I-20 eastbound, just west of the Belair Road/Dyess Parkway exit they had just pulled over around 6:24 p.m.

They spoke to the driver, James Blake Montgomery, whom Whittle said was compliant when they informed him he was being served with a temporary protective order. Whittle said Montgomery was then free to go on his way.

Instead, Whittle said the deputies were ambushed as they turned to walk away.

Montgomery began firing shots with an automatic weapon at deputies Sikes, White and Andrew Brown, striking Sikes and White.

Sikes was pronounced dead at the scene. White was shot in the face, leaving him critically injured.

Sikes, who had been a deputy with the department since 2018, leaves behind his wife, Amber, who is also employed by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Whittle said Andrew Brown returned fire along with one other deputy, most likely striking Montgomery. He added that Montgomery was attempting to drive away from the scene after the shots were fired, but it came to a stop a short distance away after veering into some wires on the side of the road. Whittle said Montgomery was most likely struck by the deputy's gunfire, but an autopsy will be needed to confirm that.

Whittle added that Brown quickly got White into a patrol vehicle and drove him to Doctor's Hospital before an ambulance even arrived, most likely saving his life. Since then, White was transferred to Wellstar MCG where he has undergone surgery for facial injuries that Whittle said will require a long recovery.

What We Know About the Suspect

Whittle said Drones flying over Montgomery's vehicles allowed law enforcement officials to see what resembled pipe bombs and other paraphernalia in the motor home, as well as additional handguns and numerous magazines.

Officials also found 4 propane tanks underneath the motor home, with Whittle adding it's not certain why Montgomery had them.

Whittle confirmed Montgomery was also part of a local steroid operation.

Montgomery was estranged from his wife, with whom he shared one child.

I-20 Near the Crime Scene was Shut Down for Hours Saturday Night

It was a tense situation in Columbia County for hours Saturday night, as residents learned two deputies had been shot on I-20, leaving one dead and one critically injured. Word quickly spread on social media that a man considered armed and extremely dangerous could be on foot in the area.

Some exits were blocked while the scene was still active until around 9:30 pm, when the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was "no longer a threat to the area."

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed I-20 near Exit 194 (Belair Road/Jimmie Dyess Parkway) for more than 9 hours while law enforcement remained on the scene continuing an investigation.

It finally reopened at 4:30 am Sunday.

Whittle said Saturday's tragedy is being investigated by the Regional Force Investigation Team, which includes Columbia, Richmond and Burke Counties.

While condolences continue to pour in from law enforcement agencies across the state, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement: