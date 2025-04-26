Update: One Columbia County Deputy Dead, Gunman No Longer A Threat, Other Deputy Shot Has Been Identified

Traffic was diverted on a portion of I-20 in Columbia County near the Belair Road/ Jimmie Dyess Parkway exit this evening as massive law enforcement officials searched for a man who allegedly shot two Columbia County deputies leaving one dead and the other critically injured.

The deputy critically injured has been identified as Gavin White. He is reported to be in a medically induced coma.

Major Steve Morris said deputies attempted to stop Blake Montgomery of Evans on I-20 to serve him with an active temporary protective order near mile marker 194 (Belair Road/ Dyess Parkway).

Morris said Montgomery started shooting at the deputies as they approached.

Initially, it was reported that Montgomery was on foot, armed and extremely dangerous. It was later learned that he never left a vehicle pulling a camper that deputies stopped on I-20.

Gunman No Longer a Threat

Morris said helicopters, drones, and law enforcement from Burke, Richmond and the Georgia State Patrol converged on the scene and surrounded the vehicle pulling a camper that Montgomery was reportedly driving. It wasn't sure initially whether Montgomery was holed up in the vehicle or had fled on foot.

Traffic headed eastbound on I-20 was diverted at the Grovetown exit. Drivers headed westbound was diverted onto the Belair Road/Dyess Parkway exit.