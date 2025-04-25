Greenbrier Preschool Employees in Evans Get Workforce Bonuses

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced recently it would be awarding bonuses to Georgia teachers and staff who deliver high quality care and education to the state's young children.

Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs of DECAL visited Greenbrier Preschool in Evans on Thursday where she met with some of the first recipients of the newly created Quality Rated Workforce Bonus (QRWB).

The $500 bonus is part of DECAL's commitment to improving quality early child care, and it's among the first of its kind in the country.

"I am pleased that DECAL is able to invest $17 million a year to award these bonuses to the hard-working professionals and staff at programs delivering high-quality care and education to Georgia's children," said Jacobs.

The bonuses are being funded through the Child Care and Development Fund grant, which helps to improve the quality of child care and after-school programs as well as provide child care assistance to low-income working families with children ages birth to 13.

Jacobs said the department wants to recognize the ongoing hard work and commitment of Georgia child care teachers and staff.

Jacobs said, "The annual $500 QRWB payments are an important addition to the programs we already offer that support Georgia's Child care workforce."

Greenbrier Preschool Bonuses Among the First Received

Distribution of bonuses, which were announced in early April, has started in the CSRA and will continue throughout the year on a regional basis.