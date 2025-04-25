ContestsEvents
Greenbrier Preschool Employees in Evans Get Workforce Bonuses

Mary Liz Nolan
Greenbrier Preschool employees receive $500 bonuses as part of the state's new Quality Rated Workforce Bonus
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced recently it would be awarding bonuses to Georgia teachers and staff who deliver high quality care and education to the state's young children.

Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs of DECAL visited Greenbrier Preschool in Evans on Thursday where she met with some of the first recipients of the newly created Quality Rated Workforce Bonus (QRWB).

The $500 bonus is part of DECAL's commitment to improving quality early child care, and it's among the first of its kind in the country.

"I am pleased that DECAL is able to invest $17 million a year to award these bonuses to the hard-working professionals and staff at programs delivering high-quality care and education to Georgia's children," said Jacobs.

The bonuses are being funded through the Child Care and Development Fund grant, which helps to improve the quality of child care and after-school programs as well as provide child care assistance to low-income working families with children ages birth to 13.

Jacobs said the department wants to recognize the ongoing hard work and commitment of Georgia child care teachers and staff.

Jacobs said, "The annual $500 QRWB payments are an important addition to the programs we already offer that support Georgia's Child care workforce."

Greenbrier Preschool Bonuses Among the First Received

Distribution of bonuses, which were announced in early April, has started in the CSRA and will continue throughout the year on a regional basis.

Eligible staff at Quality Rated Child Care Providers can apply to receive the annual $500 supplement online at https://decalqrpayments.com/quality-rated-workforce-bonus/

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
