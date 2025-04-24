Expedia Cruises of Augusta presents the Shades of Ireland Tour on April 4-13, 2025. From history-filled Dublin to the rolling green hills and dramatic coast, experience Ireland’s charms on a journey through the Emerald Isle. Choose how you explore the city of Dublin. Kiss the Blarney Stone at historic Blarney Castle. See Killarney from an Irish jaunting car and pick from a selection of the best restaurants in town with the Diner’s Choice program. Experience the world-famous beauty of the Ring of Kerry. See border collies in action during a traditional sheepdog demonstration. Stand in awe at the top of the stunning 700-foot Cliffs of Moher. Feel like royalty during an overnight stay on the grounds of a castle. A vibrant blend of captivating culture and stunning scenery, these are the shades of Ireland you’ve always imagined. Click here to learn more.