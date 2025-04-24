Austin’s Daily Commentary – Nancy Pelosi and Trade With China

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: Former U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the press after a members-only classified briefing on TikTok at the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House held a closed briefing ahead of a House vote on a bill that will require its mother company ByteDance to sell TikTok. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Austin talks about Nancy Pelosi making a speech about the inequities of our trade situation with China.

Austin: Oh my goodness gracious, talking about a blast from the past. The voice is crisp, articulate, the incredibly attractive lady making the impassioned speech about the inequities of our trade situation with China. Oh my goodness gracious, the lack of fairness involved and the way that the Chinese government regards American trade.

And oh my goodness gracious, the imbalance when it comes to everything from trade deficits to quite frankly tariff inequities. Tariff inequities, oh my goodness. Who in the world could this be making such impassioned defense of what Donald Trump has been trying to tell us about China? It's Nancy Pelosi and it's 30 years old.

You should see this clip. Matter of fact, you will see the clip. I'm sending a copy of it to the Austin Rhodes Show page on Facebook in just a minute.

You need to pull it up. Holy cow, this is hilarious. Ladies and gentlemen, what Donald Trump is trying to do with China is tough.

It is long overdue. And if you don't want to listen to the Republicans and the partisan defense of what he's trying to do, listen to Nancy Pelosi in 1996 make her impassioned speech to Congress calling for America to stand up to China and calling for a reversal in the inequities between America and China when it comes to trade and tariffs. It's unbelievable.

And again, from 1996, just goes to show you the man is right in doing what he's doing. It is no doubt that Donald Trump's running into problems with the Chinese economic policies and that it's costing Americans money right this minute, costing this country economic hardship right this minute. But it's also a fight that goes back many, many, many years.

And it is a fight that is worth continuing. It's a fight that's worth escalating. As a matter of fact, it's a fight that's worth finishing.