Weekend Youth Policy Changes Announced for Columbia County Fair

The Merchants Association of Columbia County Spring Fair continues through this Sunday, but event organizers have announced some policy changes for youth being admitted to the fair this Friday and…

Mary Liz Nolan
Weekend youth policy changes announced for the Columbia County Fair
The Merchants Association of Columbia County Spring Fair continues through this Sunday, but event organizers have announced some policy changes for youth being admitted to the fair this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, all guests 17 and under will have to be accompanied by a parent starting at 6:00 pm.

"Due to the number of unattended youths last Saturday that seemed intent on disrupting the fair, we feel these changes are necessary to continue to provide a family friendly atmosphere and safe environment for all," according to a statement from the Merchants Association of Columbia County.

  • Those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent
  • One parent will be allowed to bring a maximum of 4 children
  • Purchase of admission and ride tickets will be required at the gate to allow entry to guests ages 11-17
  • Identification will be required for youths 18 and above to enter the fair

  • Tuesday, April 22: 5-10 pm
  • Wednesday, April 23: 5-10 pm
  • Thursday, April 24: 5-10 pm
  • Friday, April 25: 5-11 pm
  • Saturday, April 26: noon-11 pm
  • Sunday, April 27: 1-10 pm

Gate admission is $10. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

The fair wraps up this Sunday at 10 pm.

