Russell Keen To Be Installed As Augusta University President This Week

Russell Keen became the second president of Augusta University on July 1, 2024, one day after Brooks A. Keel retired from the position he had held for 9 years.

Keen had served as executive vice president for administration and chief of staff to the president since 2015, while Keel was at the helm.

When Keel announced he would retire in June of 2024, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to name Keen the university's next president.

Keen will be officially installed as the second president of Augusta University at an Investiture Ceremony this Thursday, April 24. A ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm at the Augusta Convention Center.

Russell Keen's Leadership Roles at Georgia Universities

Prior to coming to Augusta in 2015, Keen held leadership roles at Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia.

Keen, a native of Georgia, served as director of annual giving and vice president for external affairs at Georgia Southern, then served as the major gifts officer at the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Georgia.

After landing the job in Augusta, Keen managed and allocated the university's more than $1 billion budget. He also managed and coordinated AU's executive vice presidents and was head administrator in Keel's absence.

"It will be my priority to address Georgia's growing need for highly skilled graduates and a well-educated workforce in vital areas such as health sciences, cybersecurity and education," said Keen.

Inauguration Week Schedule of Events