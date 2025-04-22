ContestsEvents
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Violence At The Columbia County Fair

Austin talks about the violence that broke out at the Columbia County Fair over the weekend and people spreading false information. Austin: Oh my goodness gracious. You guys should have…

Austin Rhodes
Columbia County Fair
Austin talks about the violence that broke out at the Columbia County Fair over the weekend and people spreading false information.

Austin: Oh my goodness gracious. You guys should have seen my inbox Saturday night, Sunday morning. Oh, the sky was falling. The Columbia County fair had erupted in violence. There was gunfire. Unbelievable carnage and terrible.

You people out there, some of you please understand what you're sending out and what you're spreading around before you actually hit the send button. If you have not witnessed something yourself, if you don't have video evidence of a serious public safety threat, please be very careful who you slander, who you malign when you send out these posts. 

And at least I have to give credit where credit is due. If you're going to be accusing or suggesting an event happened, do keep the email private. Don't post on your social media accounts. Oh, it happened. No doubt it happened. It happened here.

And this is how it happened. This is what happened Saturday night. A couple of fights broke out at the Columbia County fair Saturday night. The 15 Columbia County sheriff's deputies were on it immediately. No weapons were found. No gunshots were fired. Zero zip nada.

But because people acted like ridiculous fools on the scene and panic ensued, there was a brief period of time where there was some concern and they had to close the fair down early 9:30 do not allow the idiots of the world to ruin the fun and good stuff that we have. It's slowly happening, but we can reclaim it and hats off to the merchants association of Columbia County and the gathered police officers who did a great job of restoring the peace. Immediately.

The fair continued the next day. It continued last night and tonight, and we'll continue for the next several days throughout the weekend. Go and enjoy a great time and know the idiots that were misbehaving were caught. They were identified and they were criminally charged. And that's a good thing. And we'll be sharing their identities with you shortly.

What a mess, but do not spread rumors. Do not malign events. Do not cause more panic. And that's the comment. I'm Austin. That's an admonition. That's a request. I'm begging you. I'm Austin Rhodes, 95.1 FM News Talk WGAC.

Austin's Daily Commentary
Columbia CountyFair
Austin RhodesEditor
