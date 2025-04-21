ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New School Registration Process For Richmond County Students

Area students will celebrate the end of the school year in the next few weeks, so it’s already time to start thinking about getting registered for the new year that…

Mary Liz Nolan
New school registration process underway in Richmond County

2025-2026 School Year Registration Underway in Richmond County

Getty Images

Area students will celebrate the end of the school year in the next few weeks, so it's already time to start thinking about getting registered for the new year that gets underway in early August.

The Richmond County School System has announced there's a new registration process now in effect that will require all families to update their contact information as well as register for bus transportation.

The process is done online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

"This new registration process will allow us to better plan our bus routes and ensure families stay informed throughout the school year," said Marcus Allen, Interim Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

New School Registration Information

  • Families should log in to their Infinite Campus Parent Portal
  • Select "Online Registration"
  • For assistance, visit www.rcboe.org/parentportal; contact the child's school, or submit a Let's Talk request to the Richmond County School System Information Technology Department.

All new and returning families to the school system must update their information and complete transportation registration by May 30 this year.

"By collecting accurate information in advance, we can improve communication with families, reduce bus delays, and improve safety from day one," said Allen.

For More Information

Richmond CountySchool
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Atlanta-Based Gym Chain Eyes Augusta Locations
Local NewsAtlanta-Based Gym Chain Eyes Augusta LocationsCody
A new study has revealed the most popular book genres in every state in the U.S., and there are some definite trends.
Local NewsThe Most Popular Book Genre in GeorgiaAnne Erickson
Georgia’s Summer Forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac
Local NewsGeorgia’s Summer Forecast from the Farmer’s AlmanacAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect