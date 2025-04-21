New School Registration Process For Richmond County Students

Area students will celebrate the end of the school year in the next few weeks, so it's already time to start thinking about getting registered for the new year that gets underway in early August.

The Richmond County School System has announced there's a new registration process now in effect that will require all families to update their contact information as well as register for bus transportation.

The process is done online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

"This new registration process will allow us to better plan our bus routes and ensure families stay informed throughout the school year," said Marcus Allen, Interim Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

New School Registration Information

Families should log in to their Infinite Campus Parent Portal

Select "Online Registration"

For assistance, visit www.rcboe.org/parentportal; contact the child's school, or submit a Let's Talk request to the Richmond County School System Information Technology Department.

All new and returning families to the school system must update their information and complete transportation registration by May 30 this year.

"By collecting accurate information in advance, we can improve communication with families, reduce bus delays, and improve safety from day one," said Allen.

For More Information