Suspicious Death Investigation In Richmond County

Body Found in Wooded Area

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Richmond County today.

Coroner Mark Bowen said a body was found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of McNutt Road early Thursday morning.

Bowen said the condition of the body indicates it had been there for several days.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the identity and cause of death.

