Suspicious Death Investigation In Richmond County
A suspicious death investigation is underway in Richmond County today.
Coroner Mark Bowen said a body was found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of McNutt Road early Thursday morning.
Bowen said the condition of the body indicates it had been there for several days.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the identity and cause of death.
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.