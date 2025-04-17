Austin’s Daily Commentary – Bill Maher and Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Bill Maher attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Austin talks about the Hollywood liberal elite not knowing what to do about Bill Maher who seems to like Donald Trump, based on a dinner he had with him.

Austin: Oh, the Hollywood liberal elite doesn't quite know what to do with Bill Maher. Two years ago, the comedian had dinner with Donald Trump and he emerged from that meeting, perhaps a new believer in the charm of Donald Trump during an opening monologue on his show on HBO last Friday, Maher went into great detail describing Trump as engaged and even likable. That's right.

Trump said, or he said that Trump made him feel comfortable. He made him feel like he was part of the conversation. He was an amazing host.

And he says, quote, He got an amazing tour of the whole White House. He didn't get mad. He's much more self-aware than he lets on in public. And I'm wondering why we can't get that guy that I met to be the public guy" end quote.

Well, Donald Trump charmed yet another one. And again, he's catching hell.

Bill Maher is on the left because of it. Folks are saying they're done with him. They're abandoning his show.

They're abandoning his, uh, entire career because get this. Bill Maher just absolutely failed them by becoming engaged with the president of the United States.

Folks, Donald Trump is not Mao. He's not Hitler. He's not Fidel Castro. He's not anything like the totalitarian killers that so many are trying to, uh, compare them to in history.

And it's absolute over the top sophistry to compare him in any way, shape or form to these notorious madmen. Is he eccentric? Absolutely. Um, is he, is he steadfast in his beliefs? Oh, no doubt about it.

But is he a mass murderer? Absolutely not. And describe him as such to compare him to Hitler is over the top ridiculousness. Bill Maher is right to call out that ridiculous silliness.

And he is right to take a stand to try and engage with a man that he disagrees with. God bless him. And, uh, you know, I've always been fond of Maher's comedy.

I'm not like this politics. I still don't like most of his politics, but at least he's far more open-minded than about 90% of his Hollywood compatriots. And thank goodness gracious.