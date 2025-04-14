Austin’s Daily Commentary – Rory McIlroy Wins The 2025 Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a birdie on the tenth hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Austin talks about Rory McIlroy winning the Masters and also how well the event is put on each year and how the businesses benefit.

Austin: It was a finish for the ages. In the words of Michael Rosenberg, who can write far more eloquently than I can speak this morning, he made far too many mistakes to win, but he hit far too many great shots to lose. You wanted Rory McIlroy to win the Masters? This is how Rory McIlroy wins the Masters.

My goodness gracious, an incredible, drama-filled Sunday. And like I said, we're gonna be living this in our hearts and our minds for quite some time to come. I know there's lots to talk about involving all aspects of this tournament, and there's a subplot about ticket availability and the resale market that's also bubbling under. It's gonna be a huge story for Augusta. We'll have more on that this afternoon as well.

But just a tip of the hat to all involved. Once again, the Augusta National puts on the greatest sporting event in the country. Once again, the crowds of Augusta respond tremendously. Once again, the people of Augusta are the ultimate hosts. The businesses benefit greatly, and again, a wonderful week was had by all.

Lots to take in, but man, what congratulations should we be sending to Rory McIlroy. Not only winning it for himself and his family, but for so many people that were pulling for that Grand Slam to finally come to a halt.

I gotta tell you, the quest for the Grand Slam. Nine years he's been trying to get this, nine years well spent, paid off this week. Unbelievable.