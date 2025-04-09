DUI Pursuit Ends At Gate 5 At Augusta National Golf Club

A woman who was being pursued on Washington Road by a Richmond County deputy on Tuesday didn't have to be chased very long.

Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, said 36-year-old Julie T. Dicks had no where else to go when she turned into Gate 5 at the Augusta National Golf Club off Washington Road at Old Berckmans Road.

Turns out, it was a dead end.

Blanchard said a deputy spotted Dicks driving in the center turn lane on Washington Road around 6:00 pm. The deputy said she appeared to be using the lane to bypass traffic.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver.

Blanchard said Dicks immediately turned into Gate 5 where she encountered the dead end.

Dicks was taken into custody without incident and was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

"At no point during this event were patrons or members of the public placed at risk. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office works in close partnership with Augusta National Security to ensure the safety of all patrons during the Masters Tournament," said Blanchard.

DUI Pursuit Wasn't the Driver's First

According to police records, Dicks' arrest Tuesday for Driving Under the Influence wasn't her first. In fact, she was charged in mid-February in Richmond County with DUI, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane.