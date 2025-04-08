Austin’s Daily Commentary – Tiger Woods Foundation To Benefit CSRA Schools

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the third hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Austin talks about the announcement yesterday about the Tiger Woods Foundation and how it will benefit CSRA schools.

Austin: The assembled golf media knew something was up. Just they had no idea what exactly was up. The nature of the announcement yesterday at the Augusta National, a very unusual and unprecedented Monday press conference held by the chairman of the club, really had a lot of a lot of a speculating, crazy speculation as to what the announcement could involve. Little did we know that it was going to be a major announcement that benefited the school children of the CSRA. But before we get to the serious announcement, how about a fun announcement?

Tiger Woods is designing a short par three course, nine hole par three course, that will exist on top of the newly refurbished patch, the CABG Patch, which, of course, the Augusta National, working in conjunction with Augusta Tech, had agreed to completely redo and refurbish, and that's underway right now.

The Loop at The Patch is a new announcement, again, designed by Tiger Woods, a nine-hole par three course that is going to be a tremendous tourist attraction. It's gonna generate a lot of interest for that golf course, and, it should make it a lot more fun than even it was going to be anyway.

But let's get to the serious part of the announcement yesterday, an incredible education initiative involving the Tiger Woods Foundation, a Tiger Learning Lab. There are several of them all over the country.

You can Google it. They do great work. And it's basically, an intensive educational support program for local students. Richmond County school students, CSRA students will be benefiting from this incredible Tiger Learning Lab that's gonna be located at the old Joseph Lamar School just behind Richmond Academy. I knew when I walked in the building yesterday or the room and I saw the Richmond County School Superintendent, Doctor.

Cobb, and the president of the Richmond County School Board, Ms. Stovall, that something involving school children was coming. What a great announcement for the CSRA, a tremendous gift for the school children of Augusta and the Augusta area. Once again, ladies and gentlemen, the National coming through in a way that very few ever appreciate and very few outside of Augusta ever know about. They are truly a gem for this area.