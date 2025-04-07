Austin’s Daily Commentary – Weather Delays at Augusta National

Austin talks about the weather delays at Augusta National and some alternate things to do if the weather prevents a day on the course.

Austin: We can only imagine the disappointment of a first-time visitor to Augusta National getting word that the bad weather has closed down the course for the day. At least that's what we're thinking is going to happen. The official announcement comes at 08:00 pretty much for the rest of the day, but it ain't looking good, folks. So what can you do when it goes to Georgia on a rain delay or a rain-canceled practice round day? Well, I spoke to my friends over at Retro City Arcade.

They decided to open up today at one. That is a big-time, fun place to visit. Pinball machines and arcade games from your youth if you're my age, 60. Anyway, you're gonna love that. It's a great opportunity to blow off some steam. And, folks, the prices are fantastic.

Retro City Arcade, check them out on social media, Facebook, I put a link at the Austin Roadshow page on Facebook. Also, the movie theaters are all open. Riverwatch Theater right around the corner from Augusta National on Riverwatch Parkway. Evans Cinemas as well open up. Check out the movie of your choice.

Some options. And, of course, don't forget those great downtown and West Augusta eating locations that are gonna be open and ready for you. It's a tough day to spend staring at each other. Don't let that happen. Get out and enjoy what Augusta has to offer.

There's lots of other possibilities. Just get a little bit active, talk to some locals, and see what you come up with. God bless. Let's hopefully keep our fingers crossed for good weather tomorrow, and we'll see you out there a little bit later. God bless us, everyone.