Three Shot, Two Dead in Richmond County Murder-Suicide: Identities Released

Three people were shot and two are dead in what Richmond County authorities say was a murder-suicide Thursday night in Augusta.

We now know the names of the two men who died.

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of C Street at 9:34 pm to a report of shots fired with two people down.

“Upon arrival, deputies located one male and one female subject had been shot at least once. Both subjects were transported to a local hospital for treatment where the male subject succumbed to his injuries,” according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the male was identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Dontavious McGahee of Augusta. Bowen said he was transferred to WellStar MCG with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 8:28 pm. The woman was taken to WellStar MCG, but her condition is not known. Her name has not been released.

Three Shot, Two Dead Under Investigation

Bowen said he was also called to the 2100 block of C Street to a possible suicide.

“A male was found inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene at 12:15 am today,” said Bowen. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Bowen said he has since been identified as 32-year-old Zyquan Jamarcus Franklin of Augusta.

Bowen said all three shooting are connected. The case is in the early stages of the investigation and no other information has been released yet.

Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.