Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer
Three Shot, Two Dead in Richmond County Murder-Suicide: Identities Released: Three people were shot and two are dead in what Richmond County authorities say was a murder-suicide Thursday night in Augusta. We now know the…

High School Football Scoreboard – November 22, 2024

Author gmino

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.

Need more football? Get it HERE!

Sign Up For The WGAC's Inside Scoop Newsletter Now

Find out what's happening in Augusta and the CRSA, plus get even more chances to win.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author gmino
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Sports

Load More