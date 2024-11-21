Man Murdered In Augusta This Morning: Victim Identified

A man was murdered early this morning in Augusta, but few details have been released yet.

Sergeant Walter McNeil of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Highland Avenue at 7:13 am.

Once they arrived, deputies found an unresponsive male with at least one gunshot wound.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen was called to the scene and said 50-year-old Chavious Kimmerlin was pronounced dead inside his home. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at 8 am. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Investigators are still on the scene and no other information is being released at this time.

Man Murdered Today Comes One Week After Another Homicide

It was one week ago today that Richmond County authorities were called to the 700 block of East Chapman Street to a report of a deadly shooting.

Coroner Mark Bowen said 27-year-old Zaytreonta Boyd of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound at the Oak Pointe Apartments.

Investigators have not commented on any arrests in the case.

There have been 43 homicides reported in Richmond County so far this year.

