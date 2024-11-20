Jose Ibarra Guilty On All Counts Of Killing Laken Riley

LAKEN HOPE RILEY

Jose Ibarra was found guilty today on all 10 counts of murdering Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in late February this year. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The 22-year-old Riley was brutally murdered by Ibarra while she was on a morning run on campus the morning of February 22.

Ibarra, a Venezuelan who had been in the United States illegally since 2022, was arrested the following day at his apartment. Investigators had found Riley’s blood and hair on a jacket that Ibarra put in a dumpster at the complex, they found Ibarra’s fingerprints on her cellphone, and Ibarra’s DNA was found under Riley’s fingernails. Investigators said during his 3-day bench trial this week that they even found scratches on Ibarra’s arm when he was taken into custody. There was also evidence from the data of two cellphones as well as her smartwatch that proved they were on the same running path when Riley was killed. The prosecution presented evidence of data gathered from Riley’s smartwatch that showed the exact time her heartbeat dropped to zero.

Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to have a bench trial. Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard began hearing testimony in the case Monday this week. By Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution and defense had rested their cases. Closing arguments were heard this morning. After deliberating just 15 minutes, Judge Haggard returned with the verdict: guilty on all counts.

Jose Ibarra Found Guilty On 10 Counts

Malice murder

Felony murder

Felony murder

Felony murder

Kidnapping with bodily injury

Aggravated assault with intent to rape

Aggravated battery

Obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency phone call

Tampering with evidence

Peeping Tom

Ibarra showed no emotion throughout the trial as well as when the verdict was read today. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Athens prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty if Ibarra was found guilty of the crimes.

“Open border policies failed Laken Riley,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today.

“Today’s verdict is a reminder that the safety of our communities must remain our number one priority. While our state has taken considerable actions to address the impact of the border crisis, I will not waver in supporting efforts that secure our border and keep this state and our nation safe,” said Kemp.

