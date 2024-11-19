Aiken County Girl Fatally Shot At Home: Identified
An Aiken County girl died late Monday night after being shot in the chest.
Coroner Darryl Ables has released the young victim’s name.
Ables said 10-year-old Miyah Harp was shot at a home in the 300 block of Wendy Lane in Windsor, South Carolina.
Deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:33 pm and rendered aid until First Responders and Aiken County EMS arrived.
Aiken County Girl Died at the Scene
Ables said efforts to revive Harp failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:13 pm.
An autopsy will be done in Newberry.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a family member was handling a small caliber rifle when it was accidentally discharged,” said Ables.
The shooting appears to be accidental, however this investigation continues,” said Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
No other information has been released yet.