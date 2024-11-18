Suspect In Aiken County Police Pursuit Overnight Dies In Wreck

The suspect in an Aiken County police pursuit that began on Laurens Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken overnight has died.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy pulled 39-year-old Michael Bailey of Norfolk, Virginia over for suspicion of driving under the influence around 12:30 am.

Authorities said Bailey initially stopped, but took off when the deputy approached the vehicle.

A pursuit began, but Bailey lost control of his vehicle in the 400 block of Laurens Street Northwest and crashed into a tree.

Suspect in Aiken County Pursuit Dies at the Scene

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables pronounced Bailey dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled.

A passenger in Bailey’s vehicle was injured and taken to Wellstar MCG for treatment.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident.

